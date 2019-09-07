How to watch Kent St. vs. Kennesaw St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Kent State vs. Kennesaw State football game
Who's Playing
Kent St. (home) vs. Kennesaw St. (away)
Current Records: Kent St. 0-1-0; Kennesaw St. 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Kent St. 2-10-0; Kennesaw St. 11-2-0;
What to Know
Kent State will take on Kennesaw State at noon on Saturday at Dix Stadium.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Kent State and Arizona State, but the 61.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Golden Flashes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 7-30 punch to the gut against Arizona State last Thursday. Kent State was surely aware of their 24.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, Kennesaw State kept it a clean sheet against Point U. Kennesaw State took their contest with ease, bagging a 59 to nothing win over Point U. That's another feather in the cap for Kennesaw State, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Kennesaw State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Kent State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Kennesaw State can add another positive mark to their record or if Kent State can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Kennesaw State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Dix Stadium, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 67 degrees.
