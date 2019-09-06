How to watch Kent St. vs. Kennesaw St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kent State vs. Kennesaw State football game
Who's Playing
Kent St. (home) vs. Kennesaw St. (away)
Current Records: Kent St. 0-1-0; Kennesaw St. 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Kent St. 2-10-0; Kennesaw St. 11-2-0;
What to Know
Kennesaw State will head out on the road to face off against Kent State at noon on Saturday at Dix Stadium. Kennesaw State should still be riding high after a win, while Kent State will be looking to right the ship.
Kennesaw State got themselves on the board against Point U last week, but Point U never followed suit. Kennesaw State steamrolled the Skyhawks 59 to nothing. That's another feather in the cap for Kennesaw State, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Kent State and Arizona State, but the 61.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Kent State suffered a grim 7-30 defeat to Arizona State. Kent State was surely aware of their 24.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Kent State's loss took them down to 0-1 while Kennesaw State's victory pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if the Golden Flashes can steal Kennesaw State's luck or if Kennesaw State records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Dix Stadium, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.38
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
