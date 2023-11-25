Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: N. Illinois 5-6, Kent State 1-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

What to Know

N. Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Illinois Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dix Stadium. Kent State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Illinois, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, N. Illinois got themselves on the board against Western Michigan, but Western Michigan never followed suit. They put the hurt on the Broncos with a sharp 24-0 victory.

N. Illinois can attribute much of their success to Antario Brown, who rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.6 yards per carry. Brown was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 66 yards. Dane Pardridge also deserves a mention for his punt return touchdown.

Meanwhile, Kent State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They took a serious blow against Ball State, falling 34-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Flashes had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 97 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Ball State gained 388.

N. Illinois' victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Kent State, they bumped their record down to 1-10 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Looking forward, N. Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

N. Illinois is a big 19.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

N. Illinois has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Kent State.