Who's Playing

Akron @ Kent State

Current Records: Akron 0-2; Kent State 2-0

What to Know

The Akron Zips are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Dix Stadium. Kent State will be strutting in after a victory while the Zips will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Akron came up short against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, falling 24-10. The losing side was boosted by RB Teon Dollard, who picked up 165 yards on the ground on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 302 more yards than your opponent like Kent State did on Tuesday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were completely in charge, breezing past the Bowling Green Falcons 62-24 on the road. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kent State had established a 45-10 advantage. Kent State QB Dustin Crum was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 271 yards on 27 attempts. Crum's 55-yard touchdown toss to WR Ja'Shaun Poke in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Akron suffered a grim 26-3 defeat to the Golden Flashes when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Can the Zips avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won four out of their last five games against Kent State.