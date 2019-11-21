How to watch Kent State vs. Ball State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Kent State (home) vs. Ball State (away)

Current Records: Kent State 4-6; Ball State 4-6

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 3.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Kent State and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Golden Flashes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Buffalo Bulls last week, sneaking past 30-27. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the the third quarter to overcome a 24-6 deficit.

Ball State and the Central Michigan Chippewas were almost perfectly matched up, but Ball State suffered an agonizing 45-44 loss. Ball State was up 27-11 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Ball State's defense was a presence, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of LB Jacob White with 11:58 remaining in the second quarter.

Kent State's victory lifted them to 4-6 while Ball State's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kent State is fourth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 253.9 on average. The Cardinals have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 31 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.