Who's Playing

Ball State @ Kent State

Current Records: Ball State 4-4; Kent State 3-5

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ball State Cardinals are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 1 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Ball State will be looking to regain their footing.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Kent State beat the Akron Zips 33-27 last week. Kent State can attribute much of their success to WR Devontez Walker, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching two receiving TDs. Walker had some trouble finding his footing against the Toledo Rockets two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Kent State's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Akron's offensive line to sack QB DJ Irons seven times for a total loss of 47 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Eastern Michigan Eagles last week. Ball State was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against EMU 20-16. A silver lining for Ball State was the play of RB Carson Steele, who picked up 101 yards on the ground on 24 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Kent State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cardinals when the teams previously met three seasons ago, sneaking past 41-38. Will the Golden Flashes repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Flashes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State and Ball State both have one win in their last two games.