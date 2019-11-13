How to watch Kent State vs. Buffalo: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Kent State vs. Buffalo football game
Who's Playing
Kent State (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Kent State 3-6; Buffalo 5-4
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls are 3-1 against the Kent State Golden Flashes since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Buffalo and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium. Buffalo is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Kent State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Last week, the Bulls turned the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 440 yards to 197. Buffalo blew past Eastern Michigan 43-14. The oddsmakers were on Buffalo's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Buffalo's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Eastern Michigan's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 19 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
Meanwhile, Kent State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 35-33 to the Toledo Rockets. A silver lining for Kent State was the play of QB Dustin Crum, who passed for 257 yards and three TDs on 18 attempts. Crum's 70-yard touchdown toss to WR Mike Carrigan in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Crum finished with a QB rating of 252.7, the best he's achieved all season.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Kent State's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Kent State is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 254.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Kent State, Buffalo enters the matchup with only 85 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Buffalo's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 6-point favorite against the Golden Flashes.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Buffalo have won three out of their last four games against Kent State.
- Nov 06, 2018 - Buffalo 48 vs. Kent State 14
- Sep 30, 2017 - Buffalo 27 vs. Kent State 13
- Oct 08, 2016 - Kent State 44 vs. Buffalo 20
- Nov 05, 2015 - Buffalo 18 vs. Kent State 17
