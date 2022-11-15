Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Kent State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-4; Kent State 4-6

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Dix Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

After constant struggles on the road, the Golden Flashes have finally found some success away from home. They put the hurt on the Bowling Green Falcons with a sharp 40-6 win. The oddsmakers were on Kent State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their QB Collin Schlee, who passed for three TDs and 214 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the Akron Zips 34-28 on Tuesday. EMU's RB Samson Evans did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 138 yards on 24 carries.

Kent State is now 4-6 while EMU sits at a mirror-image 6-4. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Golden Flashes are 0-3 after wins, the Eagles 1-4 this season -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Michigan.