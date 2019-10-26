How to watch Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio): NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kent State (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)

Current Records: Kent State 3-4; Miami (Ohio) 3-4

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.43 points per matchup. Miami (Ohio) and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dix Stadium. The RedHawks and Kent State are even-steven over their past four head-to-heads (both 2-2).

The RedHawks came out on top in a nail-biter against Northern Illinois last week, sneaking past 27-24. Miami (Ohio) QB Brett Gabbert was slinging it as he accumulated 273 passing yards and picked up 42 yards on the ground on seven carries. Gabbert's performance made up for a slower contest against Western Michigan two weeks ago. Gabbert has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game, Kent State was humbled. They came up short against Ohio, falling 45-38. If Kent State was hoping to take revenge for the 27-26 loss against Ohio the last time the teams met in October of last year, then they were left disappointed.

Miami (Ohio)'s victory lifted them to 3-4 while Kent State's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll find out if the RedHawks can add another positive mark to their record or if the Golden Flashes can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Miami (Ohio)'s step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.90

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Kent State and Miami (Ohio) both have two wins in their last four games.