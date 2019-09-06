How to watch Kentucky vs. E. Michigan: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kentucky (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Kentucky 1-0-0; E. Michigan 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Kentucky 10-3-0; E. Michigan 7-6-0;

What to Know

E. Michigan fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will square off against Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kroger Field. E. Michigan will be seeking to avenge the 20-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 30 of 2017.

The Eagles had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 30-23 victory over Coastal Carolina. QB Mike Glass III did work as he passed for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kentucky gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They were able to grind out a solid win over Toledo, winning 38-24.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: E. Michigan was third in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 150.2 on average. As for Kentucky, they ranked eighth in the nation in touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 26 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field, Kentucky

Kroger Field, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 15 point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 14.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.