How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Kentucky (home) vs. No. 9 Florida (away)

Current Records: Kentucky 2-0-0; Florida 2-0-0

What to Know

Kentucky will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 9.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Florida at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Kentucky picked up 461 yards, Florida 544).

The Wildcats won against Toledo two weeks ago with 38 points and the Wildcats decided to stick to that point total again last Saturday. Kentucky blew past E. Michigan 38-17. Kavosiey Smoke and Terry Wilson were among the main playmakers for Kentucky as the former rushed for 92 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries and the latter rushed for 43 yards and 1 touchdown on 8 carries.

Meanwhile, Florida got themselves on the board against UT Martin, but UT Martin never followed suit. The Gators put a hurting on the Skyhawks to the tune of 45 to nothing. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Gators.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Kentucky enter the matchup with 6 rushing touchdowns, good for 15th best in the nation. But Florida rank 18th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $103.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 9 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Florida have won three out of their last four games against Kentucky.

Sep 08, 2018 - Florida 16 vs. Kentucky 27

Sep 23, 2017 - Kentucky 27 vs. Florida 28

Sep 10, 2016 - Florida 45 vs. Kentucky 7

Sep 19, 2015 - Kentucky 9 vs. Florida 14

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 82 degrees.