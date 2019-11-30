How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Kentucky (home) vs. Louisville (away)

Current Records: Kentucky 6-5; Louisville 7-4

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Louisville Cardinals at noon ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

UK ran circles around the UT Martin Skyhawks last week, and the extra yardage (479 yards vs. 179 yards) paid off. The Wildcats steamrolled past UT Martin 50-7. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 29 to nothing.

Meanwhile, U of L made easy work of the Syracuse Orange and carried off a 56-34 victory. QB Malik Cunningham went supernova for U of L as he picked up 60 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw five passing touchdowns. Cunningham's 90-yard touchdown toss to WR Chatarius Atwell in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

This next game is expected to be close, with UK going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 6-5 and the Cardinals to 7-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cardinals are sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cardinals.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.50

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.