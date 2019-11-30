How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Louisville (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 6-5; Louisville 7-4
What to Know
The Kentucky Wildcats have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Louisville Cardinals at noon ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
UK ran circles around the UT Martin Skyhawks last week, and the extra yardage (479 yards vs. 179 yards) paid off. The Wildcats steamrolled past UT Martin 50-7. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 29 to nothing.
Meanwhile, U of L made easy work of the Syracuse Orange and carried off a 56-34 victory. QB Malik Cunningham went supernova for U of L as he picked up 60 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw five passing touchdowns. Cunningham's 90-yard touchdown toss to WR Chatarius Atwell in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
This next game is expected to be close, with UK going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 6-5 and the Cardinals to 7-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cardinals are sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cardinals.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.50
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Kentucky 56 vs. Louisville 10
- Nov 25, 2017 - Louisville 44 vs. Kentucky 17
- Nov 26, 2016 - Kentucky 41 vs. Louisville 38
- Nov 28, 2015 - Louisville 38 vs. Kentucky 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Odom fired at Missouri after four years
Odom led the Tigers to a 24-24 record in four seasons at the helm
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan meet in a rivalry...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Georgia football.
-
Florida vs. FSU pick, live stream
The Gators look to record back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer...
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
UTEP vs. Rice live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UTEP vs. Rice football game