How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Louisville (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 6-5; Louisville 7-4
What to Know
The Kentucky Wildcats have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Louisville Cardinals at noon ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
UK ran circles around the UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, and the extra yardage (479 yards vs. 179 yards) paid off. The Wildcats took their contest with ease, bagging a 50-7 win over UT Martin. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 29 to nothing.
Meanwhile, U of L made easy work of the Syracuse Orange and carried off a 56-34 victory. QB Malik Cunningham went supernova for U of L as he picked up 60 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw five passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Cunningham's 90-yard TD bomb to WR Chatarius Atwell in the second quarter.
Their wins bumped UK to 6-5 and U of L to 7-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats rank first in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cardinals are sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cardinals.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Kentucky and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Kentucky 56 vs. Louisville 10
- Nov 25, 2017 - Louisville 44 vs. Kentucky 17
- Nov 26, 2016 - Kentucky 41 vs. Louisville 38
- Nov 28, 2015 - Louisville 38 vs. Kentucky 24
