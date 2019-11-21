How to watch Kentucky vs. UT Martin: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. UT Martin (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 5-5; UT Martin 7-4
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. UT Martin will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
Last week, the Skyhawks had a touchdown and change to spare in a 28-17 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.
Meanwhile, UK ran circles around the Vanderbilt Commodores, and the extra yardage (527 yards vs. 198 yards) paid off. Everything went Kentucky's way against Vanderbilt as they made off with a 38-14 victory. RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr. and WR Lynn Bowden were among the main playmakers for UK as the former rushed for 129 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and the latter rushed for 110 yards and one TD on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Rodriguez Jr. has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Rodriguez Jr.'s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
UT Martin is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Skyhawks to 7-4 and the Wildcats to 5-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Skyhawks and the Wildcats clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
