Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ No. 24 Kentucky

Current Records: Vanderbilt 3-6; Kentucky 6-3

What to Know

This Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.78 points per game. Vanderbilt and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Commodores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with UK and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 14 of 2015.

Vanderbilt came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks last week, falling 38-27. Vanderbilt's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Ray Davis, who picked up 167 yards on the ground on 20 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, UK didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Missouri Tigers last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 victory. UK's WR Dane Key filled up the stat sheet, snatching two receiving TDs.

The Commodores have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Kentucky's win lifted them to 6-3 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 3-6. Giving up four turnovers, Vanderbilt had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Wildcats can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 18-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against Vanderbilt.