How to watch Liberty vs. Buffalo: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Who's Playing
Liberty (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Liberty 0-2-0; Buffalo 1-1-0
What to Know
Liberty will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Buffalo at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Liberty and Louisiana couldn't quite live up to the 65.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Flames suffered a grim 14-35 defeat to Louisiana last week. A silver lining for Liberty was the play of Frankie Hickson, who rushed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their matchup last month, Buffalo was humbled. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 13-45 walloping at Penn State's hands. The result was a vexing reminder to Buffalo of the 14-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 12 of 2015.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The Flames are sixth worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 2 on the season. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 15th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 157 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Flames.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: more clouds than sun, with a temperature of 78 degrees.
