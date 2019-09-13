How to watch Liberty vs. Buffalo: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Liberty vs. Buffalo football game
Who's Playing
Liberty (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Liberty 0-2-0; Buffalo 1-1-0
What to Know
Liberty will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Buffalo at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Liberty and Louisiana couldn't quite live up to the 65.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Flames suffered a grim 14-35 defeat to Louisiana last week. A silver lining for Liberty was the play of Frankie Hickson, who rushed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, Buffalo was humbled. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 13-45 walloping at Penn State's hands. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Buffalo of the 14-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 12 of 2015.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. The Flames are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 2 on the season. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 15th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 157 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Flames.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
