Who's Playing

BYU @ Liberty

Current Records: BYU 4-3; Liberty 6-1

What to Know

The BYU Cougars and the Liberty Flames will face off in an FBS Independents clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Williams Stadium. Liberty will be strutting in after a victory while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

BYU was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week. BYU took a hard 52-35 fall against Arkansas. That makes it the first time this season BYU has let down their home crowd. BYU's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Puka Nacua, who punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to catching eight passes for one TD and 141 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Nacua has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, the Flames dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 21-20. Liberty's RB Dae Dae Hunter did his thing and punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

BYU is now 4-3 while Liberty sits at 6-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: BYU comes into the contest boasting the 16th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at three. But the Flames enter the game having picked the ball off 11 times, good for third in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.