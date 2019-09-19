How to watch Liberty vs. Hampton: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Liberty (home) vs. Hampton (away)

Current Records: Liberty 1-2-0; Hampton 2-1-0

What to Know

Liberty will square off against Hampton at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Liberty will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

They took an ego-bruising defeat against Louisiana two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. The Flames strolled past Buffalo with points to spare, taking the contest 35-17. Antonio Gandy-Golden and Stephen Calvert were among the main playmakers for Liberty as the former caught 8 passes for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns and the latter passed for 325 yards and 4 touchdowns. Calvert didn't help his team much against Louisiana, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Hampton won the last time they faced Howard, and things went their way last week, too. Hampton blew past Howard 41-20.

Their wins bumped the Flames to 1-2 and the Pirates to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Flames and the Pirates clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.