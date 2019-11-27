How to watch Liberty vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Liberty vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
Liberty (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)
Current Records: Liberty 6-5; New Mexico State 2-9
What to Know
The New Mexico State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Mexico State and the Liberty Flames will face off in an FBS Independents battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Allowing an average of 40.27 points per game, New Mexico State has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
On Saturday, the Aggies had a touchdown and change to spare in a 44-35 win over the UTEP Miners. RB Jason Huntley went supernova for the Aggies as he rushed for 191 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Huntley put himself on the highlight reel with a 53-yard TD scramble in the second quarter. Huntley's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Liberty, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 55-27 punch to the gut against the Virginia Cavaliers. A silver lining for Liberty was the play of RB Frankie Hickson, who rushed for 88 yards and one TD on 15 carries.
New Mexico State's victory lifted them to 2-9 while Liberty's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Liberty is 20th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 24 on the season. The Aggies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 253.9 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Flames are a big 14-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 66
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Liberty have won two out of their last three games against New Mexico State.
- Oct 05, 2019 - Liberty 20 vs. New Mexico State 13
- Nov 24, 2018 - Liberty 28 vs. New Mexico State 21
- Oct 06, 2018 - New Mexico State 49 vs. Liberty 41
