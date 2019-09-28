How to watch Liberty vs. New Mexico: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Liberty (home) vs. New Mexico (away)

Current Records: Liberty 2-2-0; New Mexico 2-1-0

What to Know

New Mexico will take on Liberty at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, New Mexico and Liberty will really light up the scoreboard.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Lobos and New Mexico State were playing football. Last week, New Mexico narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past New Mexico State 55-52. QB Tevaka Tuioti had a stellar game for New Mexico as he passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Tuioti's 62-yard touchdown toss to WR Cedric Patterson III in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, the Flames were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They were fully in charge, breezing past Hampton 62-27. With the Flames ahead 41-12 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Their wins bumped the Lobos to 2-1 and the Flames to 2-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 404 on average. Liberty has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 229.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Flames are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lobos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 72

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.