Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-1; Louisiana-Monroe 0-3

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 3-1 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Eagles will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. They won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 20.5-point advantage in the spread.

Georgia Southern suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. It was close but no cigar for Georgia Southern as they fell 20-18 to Louisiana. Georgia Southern's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB J.D. King, who rushed for one TD and 100 yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-6 punch to the gut against the UTEP Miners last week. Louisiana-Monroe didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. QB Colby Suits wasn't much of a difference maker for the Warhawks and threw one interception with only 184 yards passing. Suits' longest connection was to WR Jevin Frett for 49 yards in the first quarter.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Eagles are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia Southern have won three out of their last four games against Louisiana-Monroe.