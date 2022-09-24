Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Louisiana 2-1; Louisiana-Monroe 1-2

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are 6-1 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Ragin' Cajuns are on the road again Saturday and play against Louisiana-Monroe at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Louisiana won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Louisiana came up short against the Rice Owls last week, falling 33-21. This was hardly the result Louisiana or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11.5 points over Rice heading into this game. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana, but they got scores from RB Chris Smith, RB Terrence Williams, and CB Caleb Anderson.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks took a serious blow against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, falling 63-7. Louisiana-Monroe was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7. QB Chandler Rogers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.57 yards per passing attempt.

The losses put Louisiana at 2-1 and Louisiana-Monroe at a reciprocal 1-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Louisiana enters the matchup having picked the ball off eight times, good for first in the nation. The Warhawks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest having picked the ball off four times, good for 21st in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisiana have won six out of their last seven games against Louisiana-Monroe.