Who's Playing

No. 23 Louisiana @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Louisiana 7-1; Louisiana-Monroe 0-8

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Ragin' Cajuns and Louisiana-Monroe will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. We've got a mismatch of fortunes here as Louisiana is currently riding a four-game winning streak while Louisiana-Monroe is crashing in on eight straight losses.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Louisiana's strategy against the South Alabama Jaguars two weeks ago. Everything went Louisiana's way against South Alabama as they made off with a 38-10 win. That looming 28-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Louisiana yet this year. Their RB Chris Smith looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown. Smith had some trouble finding his footing against the Arkansas State Red Wolves three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the game between Louisiana-Monroe and the Georgia State Panthers three weeks ago was not particularly close, with Louisiana-Monroe falling 52-34. Louisiana-Monroe was down 45-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Louisiana's victory brought them up to 7-1 while Louisiana-Monroe's loss pulled them down to 0-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Louisiana comes into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 181.9. Less enviably, the Warhawks are fourth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 24 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Louisiana have won four out of their last five games against Louisiana-Monroe.