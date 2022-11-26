Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Southern Miss 5-6; Louisiana-Monroe 4-7

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.73 points per matchup before their game Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Warhawks received a tough blow last week as they fell 34-16 to the Troy Trojans. Louisiana-Monroe's only offensive touchdowns (two) came on a rush from QB Chandler Rogers.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars last week, falling 27-20. QB Trey Lowe wasn't much of a difference maker for Southern Miss; Lowe threw one interception with only 167 yards passing.

Louisiana-Monroe is expected to lose this next one by 3. Currently 3-6 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Golden Eagles are 6-3 ATS.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Miss won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Louisiana-Monroe.