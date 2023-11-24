Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Current Records: UL Monroe 2-9, Louisiana 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UL Monroe Warhawks and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are set to square off in a Sun Belt West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Cajun Field. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses for UL Monroe and three for Louisiana.

UL Monroe was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 35-3 defeat at the hands of Ole Miss.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Warhawks weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 66 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Ole Miss passed for 371.

Meanwhile, Louisiana started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Troy. They fell 31-24 to the Trojans on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by Chandler Fields, who threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns while completing 74.4% of his passes.

UL Monroe's loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.8 points per game. As for Louisiana, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-6 record this season.

While UL Monroe and Louisiana both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward to Saturday, Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Louisiana is expected to win, but their 1-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

UL Monroe didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Louisiana when the teams last played back in September of 2022, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UL Monroe since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana is a big 12-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against UL Monroe.