Sam Houston Bearkats @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Sam Houston 1-8, Louisiana Tech 3-7

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

CBS Sports App

Sam Houston has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Sam Houston, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Sam Houston had just enough and edged Kennesaw State out 24-21.

Sam Houston can attribute much of their success to Noah Smith, who picked up 78 receiving yards and a touchdown. Keegan Shoemaker also deserves a shout-out for his three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 56-30 walloping at the hands of Liberty.

Louisiana Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Hank Bachmeier, who threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Houston's victory bumped their record up to 1-8. As for Louisiana Tech, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

While only Sam Houston took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Louisiana Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Louisiana Tech is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

