How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. Massachusetts: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 4-1-0; Massachusetts 1-5-0

What to Know

Louisiana Tech has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Massachusetts at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Louisiana Tech ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They skirted past Rice 23-20. Louisiana Tech's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Justin Henderson, who rushed for 64 yards and one TD on 12 carries, and QB J'mar Smith, who accumulated 210 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts and FIU couldn't quite live up to the 70-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Massachusetts was dealt a punishing 44 to nothing defeat at the hands of FIU last week. Massachusetts has not found any success against FIU since Sept. 17 of 2016, this loss making it three in a row.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.

Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 4-1 while Massachusetts' defeat dropped them down to 1-5. We'll see if Louisiana Tech's success rolls on or if the Minutemen are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.47

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Louisiana Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.