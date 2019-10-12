How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. Massachusetts: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. Massachusetts football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 4-1-0; Massachusetts 1-5-0
What to Know
Louisiana Tech has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Massachusetts at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Louisiana Tech ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They skirted past Rice 23-20. Louisiana Tech's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Justin Henderson, who rushed for 64 yards and one TD on 12 carries, and QB J'mar Smith, who accumulated 210 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts and FIU couldn't quite live up to the 70-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Massachusetts was dealt a punishing 44 to nothing defeat at the hands of FIU last week. Massachusetts has not found any success against FIU since Sept. 17 of 2016, this loss making it three in a row.
The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 4-1 while Massachusetts' defeat dropped them down to 1-5. We'll see if Louisiana Tech's success rolls on or if the Minutemen are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.47
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Louisiana Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 15, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 56 vs. Massachusetts 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Penn State vs. Iowa odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Iowa vs. Penn State game 10,000 times.
-
Week 7 CFB odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times
-
Virginia star DB Hall carted off field
The senior was a CBS Sports preseason first-team All-America
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 7
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 7 of the 2019 college football season
-
Miami vs. Virginia pick, live stream
A preview of what to expect from Friday night ACC action between UVA and Miami
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, computer picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game