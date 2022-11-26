Who's Playing

UAB @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: UAB 5-6; Louisiana Tech 3-8

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per game before their contest Saturday. Louisiana Tech and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs have some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since October of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

Louisiana Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 26-21 to the Charlotte 49ers last week. RB Marquis Crosby put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for three TDs and 105 yards on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, UAB suffered a grim 41-10 defeat to the LSU Tigers last week. UAB was down 34-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding UAB back was the mediocre play of QB Dylan Hopkins, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 158 yards on 29 attempts.

The Bulldogs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won four out of their last five games against Louisiana Tech.