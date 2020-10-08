Who's Playing

UTEP @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: UTEP 3-1; Louisiana Tech 2-1

What to Know

The UTEP Miners are 0-5 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Miners' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Louisiana Tech at 7:30 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium. UTEP isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Two weeks ago, UTEP turned the game against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 504 yards to 174. Everything went UTEP's way against Louisiana-Monroe as they made off with a 31-6 win. That 25-point margin sets a new team best for UTEP on the season. UTEP's RB Deion Hankins was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for three TDs and 118 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have to be aching after a bruising 45-14 defeat to the BYU Cougars last Friday. Louisiana Tech was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Smoke Harris, who caught three passes for two TDs and 82 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Harris' 66-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

UTEP is now 3-1 while Louisiana Tech sits at 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTEP comes into the contest boasting the 12th most rushing touchdowns in the nation at eight. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 12 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTEP in the last six years.