How to watch Louisiana vs. App. State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Louisiana (home) vs. App. State (away)

Current Records: Louisiana 4-1-0; App. State 4-0-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Louisiana is heading back home. Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as Louisiana and App. State will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cajun Field. Louisiana is cruising in on a four-game winning streak.

Two weeks ago, the Ragin' Cajuns had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-24 victory over Ga. Southern. Among those leading the charge for Louisiana was RB Trey Ragas, who rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, App. State brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Coastal Carolina two weeks ago; they left with a four-game streak. App. State strolled past Coastal Carolina with points to spare, taking the game 56-37. With that win, the Mountaineers brought their scoring average up a tier to 47 ppg.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Ragin' Cajuns going off at just a 1-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Wish the Ragin' Cajuns some luck: they haven't won a single game against the Mountaineers in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since 2015.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.50

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Bettors have moved against the Ragin' Cajuns slightly, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

App. State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last five years.