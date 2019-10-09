How to watch Louisiana vs. App. State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Louisiana vs. Appalachian State football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana (home) vs. App. State (away)
Current Records: Louisiana 4-1-0; App. State 4-0-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Louisiana is heading back home. Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as Louisiana and App. State will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cajun Field. Louisiana is cruising in on a four-game winning streak.
Two weeks ago, the Ragin' Cajuns had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-24 victory over Ga. Southern. Among those leading the charge for Louisiana was RB Trey Ragas, who rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, App. State brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Coastal Carolina two weeks ago; they left with a four-game streak. App. State strolled past Coastal Carolina with points to spare, taking the game 56-37. With that win, the Mountaineers brought their scoring average up a tier to 47 ppg.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Ragin' Cajuns going off at just a 1-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Wish the Ragin' Cajuns some luck: they haven't won a single game against the Mountaineers in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since 2015.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.50
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Bettors have moved against the Ragin' Cajuns slightly, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
App. State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last five years.
- Dec 01, 2018 - App. State 30 vs. Louisiana 19
- Oct 20, 2018 - App. State 27 vs. Louisiana 17
- Dec 02, 2017 - App. State 63 vs. Louisiana 14
- Oct 12, 2016 - App. State 24 vs. Louisiana 0
- Nov 28, 2015 - App. State 28 vs. Louisiana 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
NIL rights will help in recruiting
States are rushing to file and pass legislation that would improve the rights of college athletes
-
Oklahoma, Washington on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 7 lines to find the best bets against the favorites
-
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Syracuse vs. NC State on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Texas State vs. LA-Monroe odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas State...
-
USC QB Slovis to return vs. Notre Dame
Slovis has been out since Sept. 20
-
Auburn loses start RB Boobee Whitlow
Whitlow is the team's leading rusher with 544 yards and seven touchdowns through six games
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game