Arkansas State @ Louisiana

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-4; Louisiana 5-1

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Louisiana and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Louisiana bagged a 44-34 victory over the Texas State Bobcats last week.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to the Troy Trojans last week.

Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Arkansas State's loss took them down to 3-4 while Louisiana's victory pulled them up to 5-1. Allowing an average of 40.29 points per game, the Red Wolves hadn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 14-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana have won three out of their last five games against Arkansas State.