Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Louisiana
Current Records: Arkansas State 3-4; Louisiana 5-1
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Louisiana and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Louisiana bagged a 44-34 victory over the Texas State Bobcats last week.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to the Troy Trojans last week.
Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Arkansas State's loss took them down to 3-4 while Louisiana's victory pulled them up to 5-1. Allowing an average of 40.29 points per game, the Red Wolves hadn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 14-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana have won three out of their last five games against Arkansas State.
- Oct 17, 2019 - Louisiana 37 vs. Arkansas State 20
- Oct 27, 2018 - Louisiana 47 vs. Arkansas State 43
- Oct 19, 2017 - Arkansas State 47 vs. Louisiana 3
- Nov 26, 2016 - Louisiana 24 vs. Arkansas State 19
- Oct 20, 2015 - Arkansas State 37 vs. Louisiana 27