Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ No. 23 Louisiana

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-0; Louisiana 3-0

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Louisiana and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cajun Field. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect three-game season.

Two weeks ago, the Ragin' Cajuns narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Georgia Southern Eagles 20-18. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Georgia Southern made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana, but they got scores from RB Trey Ragas and WR Errol Rogers Jr..

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina took their matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week by a conclusive 52-23 score. That 29-point margin sets a new team best for Coastal Carolina on the season. Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 322 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 44 yards on the ground. McCall's 72-yard touchdown toss to TE Isaiah Likely in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

The wins brought the Ragin' Cajuns up to 3-0 and the Chanticleers to 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Louisiana ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. As for Coastal Carolina, they come into the contest boasting the third most sacks in the nation at 13.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana and Coastal Carolina both have one win in their last two games.