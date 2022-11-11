Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Louisiana

Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-4; Louisiana 4-5

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 25 of 2017. Georgia Southern and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cajun Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Eagles entered their contest against the South Alabama Jaguars last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Georgia Southern came up short against South Alabama, falling 38-31. Georgia Southern was up 21-7 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Jalen White, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and WR Derwin Burgess Jr., who caught eight passes for one TD and 96 yards. That touchdown -- a 54-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

The Eagles' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Jaguars' offensive line to sack QB Carter Bradley four times for a total loss of 27 yards. Leading the way was DL Da'Shawn Davis and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Davis this year.

Meanwhile, the Ragin' Cajuns were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Troy Trojans 23-17. Louisiana's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Ben Wooldridge, who accumulated 112 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 34 yards.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern is now 5-4 while Louisiana sits at a mirror-image 4-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Southern enters the matchup having picked the ball off ten times, good for 20th in the nation. But Louisiana is even better: they enter the game having picked the ball off 14 times, good for third in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Louisiana a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won four out of their last five games against Georgia Southern.