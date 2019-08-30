How to watch Louisiana vs. Miss. State: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisiana vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana (home) vs. Miss. State (away)
Last Season Records: Louisiana 7-7-0; Miss. State 8-5-0;
What to Know
Miss. State and Louisiana will face off at noon Aug. 31 on a neutral field at Mercedes-Benz Superdome to kick off their 2019 seasons. Miss. State was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Louisiana (7-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miss. State was the best in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only seven. But Louisiana ranked 21st in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 31 overall. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
Miss. State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $96.74
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 19.5 point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 22.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Miss. State 56 vs. Louisiana 10
