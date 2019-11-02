How to watch Louisiana vs. Texas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Louisiana vs. Texas State football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana (home) vs. Texas State (away)
Current Records: Louisiana 5-2; Texas State 2-5
What to Know
Texas State fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Texas State and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. Texas State lost both of their matches to Louisiana last season, on scores of 24-7 and 42-27, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Texas State's and Arkansas State's contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but the Bobcats were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Texas State ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-14 walloping at Arkansas State's hands. A silver lining for Texas State was the play of RB Caleb Twyford, who rushed for 76 yards and one TD on 16 carries.
Texas State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Arkansas State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 25 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Ishmael Davis and LB Nikolas Daniels, who each racked up two sacks.
Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Red Wolves with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 37-20. RB Raymond Calais had a stellar game for the Ragin' Cajuns as he rushed for 144 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Calais put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD scramble in the second quarter. Calais' sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Louisiana's win lifted them to 5-2 while Texas State's loss dropped them down to 2-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin' Cajuns rank third in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. Less enviably, the Bobcats are fourth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 82.4 on average. So the Texas State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.30
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 23-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 22-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Louisiana have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Louisiana 42 vs. Texas State 27
- Oct 12, 2017 - Louisiana 24 vs. Texas State 7
- Oct 22, 2016 - Louisiana 27 vs. Texas State 3
- Oct 10, 2015 - Louisiana 49 vs. Texas State 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game