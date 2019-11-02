How to watch Louisiana vs. Texas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Louisiana (home) vs. Texas State (away)

Current Records: Louisiana 5-2; Texas State 2-5

What to Know

Texas State fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Texas State and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. Texas State lost both of their matches to Louisiana last season, on scores of 24-7 and 42-27, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Texas State's and Arkansas State's contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but the Bobcats were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Texas State ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-14 walloping at Arkansas State's hands. A silver lining for Texas State was the play of RB Caleb Twyford, who rushed for 76 yards and one TD on 16 carries.

Texas State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Arkansas State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 25 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Ishmael Davis and LB Nikolas Daniels, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Red Wolves with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 37-20. RB Raymond Calais had a stellar game for the Ragin' Cajuns as he rushed for 144 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Calais put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD scramble in the second quarter. Calais' sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Louisiana's win lifted them to 5-2 while Texas State's loss dropped them down to 2-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin' Cajuns rank third in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. Less enviably, the Bobcats are fourth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 82.4 on average. So the Texas State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.30

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 23-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Louisiana have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.