Who's Playing

Troy @ Louisiana

Current Records: Troy 6-2; Louisiana 4-4

What to Know

The Troy Trojans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Troy and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Cajun Field. The Trojans have a defense that allows only 17.63 points per game, so Louisiana's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Troy didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 10-6 victory. Troy's RB DK Billingsley filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the game between Louisiana and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Ragin' Cajuns falling 39-24 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Louisiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Michael Jefferson, who caught six passes for one TD and 179 yards. Ben Wooldridge's 63-yard touchdown toss to Jefferson in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. If their 6-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Troy's win lifted them to 6-2 while Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 4-4. Giving up four turnovers, the Ragin' Cajuns had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Troy can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Trojans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana and Troy both have two wins in their last four games.