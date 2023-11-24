Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ No. 10 Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Kentucky 6-5, Louisville 10-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ABC

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Two dominant backs in Jawhar Jordan and Ray Davis are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Louisville Cardinals will be playing at home against the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, Louisville earned a 38-31 win over Miami (FL). That's two games straight that Louisville has won by exactly seven points.

Isaac Guerendo and Jack Plummer were among the main playmakers for Louisville as the former rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Kentucky had to settle for a 17-14 defeat against South Carolina on Saturday. Kentucky has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Louisville's win bumped their record up to 10-1. As for Kentucky, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season.

Looking forward, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Kentucky.

Louisville came up short against Kentucky in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 26-13. Will Louisville have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Louisville is a solid 7-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Louisville.