How to watch Louisville vs. E. Kentucky: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. E. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Louisville 0-1-0; E. Kentucky 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Louisville 2-10-0; E. Kentucky 7-4-0;

What to Know

Louisville will take on E. Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Louisville will be home again for the second game in a row.

Last week, they couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They lost to Notre Dame by a decisive 17-35 margin. The Cardinals got a solid performance out of RB Javian Hawkins, who picked up 122 yards on the ground on 19 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, E. Kentucky entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were fully in charge, breezing past Valparaiso 53-7. That's another feather in the cap for the Colonels, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

E. Kentucky's win lifted them to 1-0 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if E. Kentucky can add another positive mark to their record or if the Cardinals can shake off the loss and take the spring out of E. Kentucky's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.