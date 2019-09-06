How to watch Louisville vs. E. Kentucky: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Louisville (home) vs. E. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Louisville 0-1-0; E. Kentucky 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Louisville 2-10-0; E. Kentucky 7-4-0;
What to Know
Louisville will take on E. Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Louisville will be home again for the second game in a row.
Last week, they couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They lost to Notre Dame by a decisive 17-35 margin. The Cardinals got a solid performance out of RB Javian Hawkins, who picked up 122 yards on the ground on 19 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, E. Kentucky entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were fully in charge, breezing past Valparaiso 53-7. That's another feather in the cap for the Colonels, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
E. Kentucky's win lifted them to 1-0 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if E. Kentucky can add another positive mark to their record or if the Cardinals can shake off the loss and take the spring out of E. Kentucky's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern