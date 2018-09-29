How to watch Louisville vs. Florida St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals (home) vs. Florida State Seminoles (away)

Current records: Louisville 2-2; Florida St. 2-2

What to Know

Florida St. will challenge Louisville on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Florida St. don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

After having lost a blowout to Syracuse in their game two weeks ago against they, Florida St. was happy to find some success last Saturday. Florida St. had enough points to win and then some against N. Illinois, taking their match 37-19. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Florida St.'s flat performance the match before.

Meanwhile, Louisville found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-3 punch to the gut against Virginia.

Florida St.'s win lifted them to 2-2 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Florida St.'s success rolls on or if Louisville is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Seminoles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Louisville is 0-3-0 against the spread. As for Florida St., they are 1-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Louisville has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Florida St.