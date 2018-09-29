How to watch Louisville vs. Florida St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisville vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
Louisville Cardinals (home) vs. Florida State Seminoles (away)
Current records: Louisville 2-2; Florida St. 2-2
What to Know
Florida St. will challenge Louisville on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Florida St. don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
After having lost a blowout to Syracuse in their game two weeks ago against they, Florida St. was happy to find some success last Saturday. Florida St. had enough points to win and then some against N. Illinois, taking their match 37-19. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Florida St.'s flat performance the match before.
Meanwhile, Louisville found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-3 punch to the gut against Virginia.
Florida St.'s win lifted them to 2-2 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Florida St.'s success rolls on or if Louisville is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Seminoles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Louisville is 0-3-0 against the spread. As for Florida St., they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Louisville has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Florida St.
- 2017 - Florida State Seminoles 28 vs. Louisville Cardinals 31
- 2016 - Louisville Cardinals 63 vs. Florida State Seminoles 20
- 2015 - Florida State Seminoles 41 vs. Louisville Cardinals 21
-
