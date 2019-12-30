How to watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Louisville
Current Records: Mississippi State 6-6; Louisville 7-5
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Louisville Cardinals have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and MSU and U of L will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Monday. The Bulldogs have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Bulldogs can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They dodged a bullet four weeks ago, finishing off the Ole Miss Rebels 21-20. RB Nick Gibson and RB Kylin Hill were among the main playmakers for MSU as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter picked up 132 yards on the ground on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, U of L was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Kentucky Wildcats four weeks ago. U of L found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-13 punch to the gut against UK. The losing side was boosted by RB Javian Hawkins, who rushed for one TD and 142 yards on 22 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Hawkins' 56-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cardinals when the teams previously met two seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 31-27 win. After that loss in the Taxslayer Bowl, this would be the Cardinals' perfect chance for revenge.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 63
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mississippi State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 30, 2017 - Mississippi State 31 vs. Louisville 27
