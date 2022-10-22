Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Louisville

Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-2; Louisville 3-3

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium after a week off. With a combined 969 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

U of L strolled past the Virginia Cavaliers with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 34-17. U of L QB Brock Domann was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 275 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 71 yards. Domann's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Boston College Eagles three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Pitt and the Virginia Tech Hokies two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as the Panthers wrapped it up with a 45-29 victory at home. RB Israel Abanikanda had a dynamite game for Pitt; he rushed for six TDs and 320 yards on 36 carries. Abanikanda put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter. Not surprisingly, Abanikanda's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with U of L going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought U of L up to 3-3 and the Panthers to 4-2. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Cardinals are 0-2 after wins, Pitt 1-2 this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won both of the games they've played against Louisville in the last eight years.