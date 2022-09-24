Who's Playing

South Florida @ Louisville

Current Records: South Florida 1-2; Louisville 1-2

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Florida Bulls at noon ET Sept. 24 at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

U of L didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 35-31 to the Florida State Seminoles last week. The losing side was boosted by QB Malik Cunningham, who passed for one TD and 243 yards on 34 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 127 yards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but South Florida had to settle for a 31-28 defeat against the Florida Gators last week. South Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Brian Battie, who rushed for one TD and 150 yards on 17 carries. Battie's longest run was for 51 yards in the second quarter.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: U of L comes into the matchup boasting the 13th most sacks in the nation at ten. As for South Florida, they rank 17th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.89

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.