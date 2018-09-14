How to watch Louisville vs. W. Kentucky: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals (home) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (away)

Current records: Louisville 1-1; W. Kentucky 0-2

What to Know

W. Kentucky will challenge Louisville on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. W. Kentucky is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

W. Kentucky was close but not close enough last Saturday as they fell 31-28 to Maine. This makes it the second loss in a row for W. Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Louisville made easy work of Indiana St. and carried off a 31-7 victory. The success represented a nice turnaround for Louisville, who in their last game suffered a tough 51-14 defeat.

Louisville's win lifted them to 1-1 while W. Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Louisville's success rolls on or if W. Kentucky is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cardinals are a big 23 point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Last season, Louisville was 5-7-0 against the spread. As for W. Kentucky, they were 3-9-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.