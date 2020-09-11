Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Louisville

Last Season Records: Louisville 8-5; Western Kentucky 9-4

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Louisville Cardinals will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Hilltoppers ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Western Michigan Broncos in the First Responder Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. U of L was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: WKU was 12th best in the nation (top 9%) in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11. Less enviably, the Cardinals ranked sixth worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 31.

Since the experts predict a loss, WKU will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won both of the games they've played against Western Kentucky in the last six years.