How to watch LSU vs. Clemson: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Clemson @ LSU

Current Records: Clemson 14-0; LSU 14-0

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. LSU and Clemson will play for all the marbles in the CFP Championship on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8 p.m. ET. Whoever wins takes the crown and caps off a perfect 15-0 season.

When you finish with 381 more yards than your opponent like LSU did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 63-28 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. QB Joe Burrow was a one-man wrecking crew for LSU, passing for seven TDs and 493 yards on 39 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Burrow's 62-yard touchdown toss to TE Thaddeus Moss in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, Clemson received the perfect holiday gift two weeks ago. They managed a 29-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. QB Trevor Lawrence had a stellar game for Clemson as he passed for two TDs and 259 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 107 yards. This was the first time Lawrence has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

LSU is now 14-0 while Clemson sits at 14-0. LSU and Clemson are both 13-0 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.