How to watch LSU vs. Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 5 LSU (home) vs. No. 7 Florida (away)

Current Records: LSU 5-0-0; Florida 6-0-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Florida will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as Florida and LSU will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

The Gators decided to play defense against itself on Saturday, but the team still came out ahead despite 96 yards in penalties. They walked away with a 24-13 victory over Auburn. RB Lamical Perine was the offensive standout of the contest for Florida, as he rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Perine has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between LSU and Utah State, but the 73.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. LSU took their game with ease, bagging a 42-6 win over Utah State. Winning may never get old, but the Tigers sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.

Their wins bumped the Gators to 6-0 and the Tigers to 5-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gators enter the matchup with only 6 touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. But the Tigers rank second in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 34 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Gators.

Over/Under: 54