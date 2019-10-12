How to watch LSU vs. Florida: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 5 LSU (home) vs. No. 7 Florida (away)

Current Records: LSU 5-0-0; Florida 6-0-0

What to Know

LSU will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. LSU and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Florida will need to watch out since the Tigers have now posted big point totals in their last five contests.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between LSU and Utah State, but the 73.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. LSU steamrolled Utah State 42-6. QB Joe Burrow had a stellar game for the Tigers as he passed for 344 yards and five TDs on 38 attempts. Burrow ended the contest strong with a streak of five complete passes.

Meanwhile, the Gators might be getting used to good results now that the squad has six wins in a row. They came out on top against Auburn by a score of 24-13 last week. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 5-0 and the Gators to 6-0. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers come into the game boasting the second most overall touchdowns in the league at 34. But Florida rank sixth in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Gators.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 56