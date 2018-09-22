How to watch LSU vs. Louisiana Tech: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch LSU vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
LSU Tigers (home) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (away)
Current records: LSU 3-0; Louisiana Tech 2-0
What to Know
Louisiana Tech had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on LSU at 7:00 p.m. Louisiana Tech are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
Louisiana Tech simply couldn't be stopped two weeks ago, as they easily beat Southern U. 54-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Louisiana Tech.
LSU can thank their lucky stars for their win over Auburn last Saturday. The final score was a hard-fought 22-21.
Their wins bumped LSU to 3-0 and Louisiana Tech to 2-0. In their victory, LSU relied heavily on Joe Burrow, who passed for 249 yards and 1 touchdown. Louisiana Tech will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a big 20.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Last season, LSU were 6-4-1 against the spread. As for Louisiana Tech, they were 7-5-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
