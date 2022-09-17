Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ LSU
Current Records: Mississippi State 2-0; LSU 1-1
What to Know
The LSU Tigers may be playing at home again Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. LSU and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Last week, the Tigers turned the game against the Southern University Jaguars into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 550 yards to 262. LSU took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 65-17 victory over Southern University. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51 to nothing. LSU's RB Armoni Goodwin looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns. Goodwin had some trouble finding his footing against the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, everything went MSU's way against the Arizona Wildcats last week as they made off with a 39-17 win. MSU QB Will Rogers was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 302 yards on 49 attempts.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 1-1 and the Bulldogs to 2-0. With both LSU and MSU swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LSU have won five out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.
- Sep 25, 2021 - LSU 28 vs. Mississippi State 25
- Sep 26, 2020 - Mississippi State 44 vs. LSU 34
- Oct 19, 2019 - LSU 36 vs. Mississippi State 13
- Oct 20, 2018 - LSU 19 vs. Mississippi State 3
- Sep 16, 2017 - Mississippi State 37 vs. LSU 7
- Sep 17, 2016 - LSU 23 vs. Mississippi State 20
- Sep 12, 2015 - LSU 21 vs. Mississippi State 19