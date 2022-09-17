Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ LSU

Current Records: Mississippi State 2-0; LSU 1-1

What to Know

The LSU Tigers may be playing at home again Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. LSU and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Last week, the Tigers turned the game against the Southern University Jaguars into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 550 yards to 262. LSU took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 65-17 victory over Southern University. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51 to nothing. LSU's RB Armoni Goodwin looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns. Goodwin had some trouble finding his footing against the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, everything went MSU's way against the Arizona Wildcats last week as they made off with a 39-17 win. MSU QB Will Rogers was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 302 yards on 49 attempts.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 1-1 and the Bulldogs to 2-0. With both LSU and MSU swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LSU have won five out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.